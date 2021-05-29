Wrong-way driver sentenced to prison for assaulting federal officer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu man was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.

A judge found Gary Griffith guilty of assault for ramming his rental car into a Deputy US Marshal’s vehicle in September 2019.

Court documents said a pursuit began when the 31-year-old was driving in the wrong direction on Nimitz Highway.

During the chase, officials said Griffith purposely rammed his car into the deputy’s vehicle and also struck and damaged vehicles belonging to bystanders.

He was later caught and arrested by Honolulu police.

“As the Court observed during the sentencing hearing, the defendant’s crime was ‘egregious,’” said Judith Philips, acting US attorney for the District of Hawaii.

“The defendant put dozens of lives at risk, including those of the Deputy US Marshal and innocent bystanders in cars and on foot. That no one was seriously hurt or killed was pure luck.”

Griffith will also have to serve three years of supervised release.

