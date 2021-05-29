Tributes
With high demand for rental cars, HTA explores enhancing public transportation

(Source: KEYC)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:24 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More visitors heading to the islands also means high demand for rental cars.

With people swarming to the state, especially during the Memorial Day holiday, officials are brainstorming ways to provide transportation accommodations for visitors.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority said the state’s rental fleet dropped more than 40% during the pandemic.

With the shortage of rental cars, some visitors are renting moving vehicles.

To combat this issue, president and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, John De Fries, said he is exploring the idea of enhancing public transportation.

”My hope is on every island, we will be taking a serious look at how to improve public transportation so that accessibility is not only by adding rental vehicles onto the roadway, but enhanced public transportation systems are also part of that solution,” De Fries said.

While visitors scramble to find transportation, HTA urged travelers to be mindful of rental car scams.

De Fries advised that visitors should seek transportation options at resorts if they are unsure of certain rental car promotions.

