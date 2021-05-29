Tributes
While it isn’t required outdoors, mask confusion continues on private property

The new changes are leading to some confusion on what's expected on private property.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:37 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been four days since Gov. David Ige revised the state’s mask mandate and dropped the requirement while outdoors.

“It’s a little confusing. Just because a lot of places it would make sense to wear a mask,” said Kahului resident, Bryan Barut.

Barut says the new mask mandate is a step toward normalcy. But, he gets confused when it comes to some private establishments, like outdoor malls, where he still masks up.

“Keep wearing a mask when we’re at the mall or at a shopping center,” Barut said. “Because you don’t know who you are walking around. So, for the safety of others, to protect you and others.”

Face coverings are still recommended if you’re in a large group outdoors and masks are still required indoors.

Some private properties have their own mask policies.

The Royal Lahaina Resort, which is fully booked until the end of next month, adopted the state’s mandate — masks are optional outdoors and required in indoor common areas like the lobby and elevators.

“We do see a lot of people who are still wearing masks outside, which is fine. It’s their discretion if they would like to do so,” said the resort’s Director of Rooms Yvette Kitagawa.

“If they have a question, they’ll ask us, ‘Hey, can we wear our mask? Do we not wear our mask?’”

California visitor Analeez Iniguez says it’s important to wear masks outdoors in crowded areas until herd immunity is achieved.

“I think it’s wise to still have masks when you’re in crowds,” she said.

Monica Roldan, who is also visiting from California, says Hawaii’s rules make sense to her.

“If you’re going into the resort into the lobby, obviously you’re going to put it on,” she said. “I think it’s 50/50. Some people are wearing it. Some people are not. It’s 50/50.”

