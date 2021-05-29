WATCH: Rainwater busts through day care door, floods playroom

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KSDK) - A day care in Missouri is drying out after water rushed in during a storm.

A surveillance camera caught the flooding in action.

Water from the parking lot had built up against the basement door before pushing it in and flooding the space. Furniture and toys were picked up and circled around the playroom.

Within seconds, the water had filled the space and started seeping into the higher part of the split-level basement.

Staff members said they’ve set up a GoFundMe page to replace all the water-logged items, including the brand-new rugs they’d put down that morning.

They also hope the funds will go to the teachers who are currently out of work.

“Unfortunately, we have got a lot of foster children, low income families, we are a nonprofit and we get most of our funding from the state subsidy,” Amelia Vann, the day care’s assistant director said. “So, it’s putting not only our teachers out of work, but it is also putting a lot of these families out of work because they don’t have anywhere else or anyone else to take care of their kids.

So, the sooner we can get stuff taken care of, the quicker we can get back in here and get everyone back to normal.”

City storm water crews are now surveying their system for any blockages. The day care said their rain gauge measured three inches in 30 minutes, which is well above what the system is designed to handle.

Insurance will pay for the bigger items, but the Vann says the playroom is for children with special needs and those toys cost more to replace.

Copyright 2021 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.