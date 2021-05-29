Tributes
Trade winds will return after the holiday weekend

By Jennifer Robbins
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We remember those who have gone before us and who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Trade winds took a break on this Memorial day holiday. The trade winds are making a comeback starting tomorrow but they will still be light that they won’t give a whole lot of relief from the heat.

Winds will be light and variable with afternoon sea breezes, but atmospheric conditions are still stable, so afternoon pop-up clouds and showers will be limited. Humidity levels will also be a bit higher with the lighter winds. But the trades will kick up a notch by Thursday into the weekend.

If you’re headed to the beach and looking for waves, there is some average sized surf for south shores, thanks to a continuing series of small south to south-southwest swells. North and west shore surf will rise a bit through Tuesday. Surf for east shores will be small until Tuesday, when trade winds are expected to return.

