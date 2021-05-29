Tributes
Steady trade winds through Friday, light winds due over the holiday weekend

By Jennifer Robbins
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak high pressure ridge north of the islands will produce light to moderate trade winds through Friday. A low pressure system passing far north of the region will break down the ridge this weekend producing light winds with land and sea breezes from Saturday through Memorial Day. Expect hot and humid conditions during this stable variable wind weather pattern. A high pressure system building in from the west on Tuesday will allow moderate trade winds to return lasting through the end of the week.

Surf will be below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels along all shores for the foreseeable future, but there will be a steady pulse of small to moderate swells from both the S and NW. Several swell sources in the S hemisphere will keep some semblance of surf along S facing shores through the holiday weekend. Long travel distances reduces confidence in the details of the timing of larger pulses. Surf along N facing shores will trend higher on Thursday, downward on Friday and Saturday, then back up again with a larger swell Sunday and Monday that will likely linger into the middle of next week.

