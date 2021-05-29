State health director says younger populations are testing positive for COVID

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although lower numbers of COVID cases were reported over the past few days, the state Health Department said it is seeing a new trend — an increase in younger people testing positive for the virus.

On Friday, the state reported 44 new COVID cases, which included two probable cases.

In Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii series, Dr. Libby Char, the state health director, said while these numbers are encouraging, residents must remain vigilant.

“We’re seeing more infections in our younger populations,” Char said.

“Younger populations are out and about a bit more, so between 18 and 50-year-olds where we’re seeing higher infection, but less of them seem to need hospitalization and there’s a lower death rate.”

Although cases are up for younger people, Char said vaccinations are working in preventing the spread of COVID.

But, she said more people need to get shots if we want to return to a more pre-pandemic way of life.

According to the state, 51% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Of those between age 18 and 29, about 30% are fully vaccinated. About 40% of those 30 to 39 years old are completely vaccinated, roughly 50% of those age 40 to 49 have all doses, and about 60% of those between 50 to 64 years old are fully vaccinated.

About 80% of those 65 and up are fully vaccinated, which health officials cite as the reason for lower COVID infections in that age group.

Char estimated that by September, 80% of the state’s population will be vaccinated — but she said that’s only if the pace of shots remain steady and there are no serious variant threats.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.