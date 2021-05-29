Tributes
Spike in COVID cases at HCCC prompts facility-wide inmate quarantine

Hawaii Community Correctional Center
Hawaii Community Correctional Center(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:55 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Community Correctional Center issued a facility-wide quarantine after 61 inmates tested positive for COVID.

The state reported Saturday that the total positive inmate cases at the facility has risen to 71.

Because of the spike in cases, HCCC has implemented its pandemic protocol which includes mandatory quarantine in housing for inmates as well as suspending inmate movement going out of the facility.

Officials said also said that one staff member tested positive for the virus.

“The warden and his staff are working very hard to safeguard everyone and mitigate further spread of the virus,” said Tommy Johnson, Public Safety deputy director for corrections.

HCCC said staff were notified and advised to contact their health care providers if they have questions about possible exposure.

The state Department of Public Safety said it encourages all staff and inmates to get vaccinated.

