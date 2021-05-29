Tributes
Police investigate death of a visitor who was found unresponsive at a Maui park

Officers responded to Makena State Park regarding an unresponsive male on Thursday.
Officers responded to Makena State Park regarding an unresponsive male on Thursday.(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:15 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating the death of a visitor, who was found unresponsive at Makena State Park on Thursday.

Officials said Craig Gonzales, who was visiting from New Mexico, was found by police at about 2 p.m.

Rescue crews attempted CPR on the 42-year-old and transported him to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Officials said Gonzales was pronounced dead Friday morning.

Information on the exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Police said an autopsy has been scheduled.

This story may be updated.

