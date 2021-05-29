Tributes
‘Love Boat,’ ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ star Gavin MacLeod dies at 90

Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS...
Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS special "Betty White: First Lady of Television" during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:44 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Veteran sitcom star Gavin MacLeod, known best for his roles as Capt. Stubing on “The Love Boat” and affable Murray Slaughter on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died at age 90, according to Variety.

MacLeod’s nephew confirmed his death to Variety, stating he died early Saturday morning. No cause of death was given, but the newspaper reports that MacLeod’s health had been declining in recent months.

