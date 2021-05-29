Tributes
Kauai police seek public’s help in locating missing Nebraska man

KPD is asking for the public’s help with locating 23-year-old Samuel Martinez.
KPD is asking for the public’s help with locating 23-year-old Samuel Martinez.(Kauai Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:16 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing man visiting Hawaii from Nebraska.

Officials said Samuel Martinez reportedly flew to Kauai on May 12 with the intention of hiking and camping while on island.

Police investigation revealed that Martinez acquired eight separate permits to camp at different locations around the island, including Kokee State Park and the Kalalau Trail.

KPD said the 23-year-old was expected to return to Nebraska on May 25 but allegedly missed his outbound flight.

Police said multiple attempts had been made to contact Martinez but said these efforts have been unsuccessful.

Authorities said the missing person case was initially reported in Nebraska.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Martinez is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Martinez’s whereabouts on Kauai is urged to call KPD at 241-1711. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300 or cskauai.org.

