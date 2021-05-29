Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge

By KPTV Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:48 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon mother says her daughter, Destini Crane, is fighting for her life after trying to recreate a fire challenge she saw on TikTok.

“It was unreal. Heartbreaking like I don’t think anyone wants to see their daughter on fire. It was horrible,” Destini’s mother Kimberly Crane said.

Portland firefighter Rob Garrison says dangerous viral challenges can put everyone at risk.

He says when skin catches on fire, it burns within seconds.

“You could be standing next to a lake if you want and light yourself on fire and by the time you hit the water, you’re probably going to have burns on your body,” Garrison said.

Destini has been in the intensive care unit since May 14.

She had a tracheotomy and doctors are now in the process of doing skin grafts on her arm and neck.

The Cranes are now warning other parents about the dangers the videos pose and say they want to prevent something like this from happening to anyone else.

“Monitor what kids are looking at because they can put themselves in dangerous situations without even realizing it,” Destini’s sister Andrea Crane said.

Garrison says this is an important conversation parents need to have with their children.

“You’re not only putting yourself in danger. You’re putting your entire family and anybody who is in that building in danger,” he said.

Destini’s family says she will be in the hospital for the next couple of months.

Copyright 2021 KPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian Airlines announced Thursday it won’t restart its ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service,...
In ‘heartbreaking’ decision, Hawaiian Airlines ends its ‘Ohana service
Hawaii restaurant
Many scramble to find work as Hawaii renews job search requirement for unemployment benefits
Kalani Naki and his fiance, Lei Kalanui, who was left paralyzed during a violent carjacking in...
A violent carjacking changed her life in an instant. Her recovery could take years.
Nevada voted on Tuesday to exempt tampons and sanitary pads from taxation.
Ige issues proclamation on period poverty
State: 35 COVID cases tied to a single employee training event

Latest News

Campers set up tents at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Campsites, parks brace for biggest holiday crowds since start of pandemic
Officers responded to Makena State Park regarding an unresponsive male on Thursday.
Police investigate death of a visitor who was found unresponsive at a Maui park
The new changes are leading to some confusion on what's expected on private property.
While it isn’t required outdoors, mask confusion continues on private property
Prosecutors raided another massage parlor at the Century Center condo complex near Waikiki in...
Honolulu’s new city prosecutor stops massage parlor, prostitution raids