Governor denies Maui mayor’s request to boost capacity limits at restaurants, hotels

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said the governor has denied his request to increase capacity limits to 75% as part of a broader push to ease COVID restrictions on businesses.

Victorino had proposed that restaurants, bars and hotels be allowed to move up from 50% capacity.

Social distancing rules would still be in place, however.

In a news release, Victorino said the denial was because the governor wants to seek a statewide approach to occupancy rules and wait until at least 60% of Hawaii residents are vaccinated.

Currently, 51% of the population is vaccinated.

“We were responding to reasonable requests from our business community to ease restrictions in light of declining COVID-19 case counts,” Victorino said, in a news release.

“However, I understand Gov. Ige’s reasoning. I urge everyone to get vaccinated, so we can get on the road to recovery and herd immunity.”

