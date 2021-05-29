Forecast: Warm and a bit humid for holiday weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It will be a great weekend for outdoor activities, if you remember the sunscreen and stay hydrated! That’s because the trade winds are also taking a break, as a cold front passing to the north has weakened the high pressure ridge that generates those cooling winds.

Winds will be light and variable with afternoon sea breezes, but atmospheric conditions are still stable, so afternoon pop-up clouds and showers will be limited. Humidity levels will also be a bit higher with the lighter winds.

If you’re headed to the beach and looking for waves, there is some average sized surf for south shores, thanks to a continuing series of small south to south-southwest swells. North and west shore surf will be small Saturday, then rise a bit Sunday through Tuesday. Surf for east shores will be small until Tuesday, when trade winds are expected to return.

