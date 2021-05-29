Tributes
Food pantry unveils new website offering contact-less trips while reducing waste

Executive Director of The Pantry, Jennine Sullivan shows how the new application works.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:51 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As more of Hawaii opens, there are still families struggling to put food on the table.

That’s a message The Pantry for Feeding Hawaii Together wants to underscore this World Hunger Day.

In 2020, the Pantry served 78,000 families. And demand hasn’t slowed.

That’s why the nonprofit developed a new online platform to help them keep track of inventory and better identify community needs.

[Check out The Pantry online at shop.thepantry.org.]

The tech upgrades include the rollout of a new site that make trips to the food pantry contact-less.

Families with incomes under $57,000 can order what they need online. The are allowed 10 free items per person in the household so there’s less food wasted and faster service.

“We served between 500 to 600 families in the four hours that we’re open, which is roughly two families a minute,” said The Pantry Executive Director Jennine Sullivan.

While Sullivan said the last six months have been steady compared to the early days of the pandemic, the need is still there.

“While sufficient funds have been put toward this crisis, there’s actually still a significant need,” said Sullivan. “And Hawaii still does face a hunger crisis.”

In April 2021, Hawaii had the highest unemployment rate in the nation at 8.5%. And a UH study released in March found 48% of Hawaii families are experiencing food insecurity.

Some 1 in 3 children sometimes go hungry.

“These things have to be addressed so when we get the American Rescue Plan, we find out what latitude we have, and how we can dispense monies,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who took a tour of The Pantry on Friday.

“And we’re going to make sure we get the hands on the money to people who most need it.”

Sullivan said one of their biggest hurdles right now is getting enough money to buy from local food banks and local farmers.

They want to provide more nutritional options and additional locations working with new partners.

“And so I feel firmly convicted that if we had more food, and we had the ability to provide more eggs, more milk, more produce, that we would be able to serve more people, because a lot of our clients do come from the west side,” said Sullivan.

The improved online shopping site will be available in June.

