Crew aboard USS Daniel Inouye prepares for their voyage to Hawaii

USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118)
USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118)(General Dynamics Bath Iron Works)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 12:29 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews members aboard the USS Daniel Inouye are training and preparing for their voyage to their homeport in Pearl Harbor.

The Honolulu Council of the Navy said the crew of more than 300 sailors are expected to arrive in Hawaii in November.

The new guided missile destroyer is nearing completion at Bath Iron Works. Once it is ready, the ship will be traveling from Maine.

Officials said the ship is named in honor of late US Hawaii Sen. Daniel Inouye, who died in 2012. Inouye has been awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in Italy in World War II.

The council said a committee has been formed to organize events for the ship’s commissioning in December.

“USS Daniel Inouye honors Senate Inouye’s extraordinary service to our nation. Our goal is to bring the citizens of Hawaii and the Navy together to celebrate this unique and historic event,” said Bill Kearns, president of the Honolulu Council.

