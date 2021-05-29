Tributes
Committee recommends BOE tap Waipahu High principal as interim superintendent

Keith Hayashi
Keith Hayashi(Hawaii Department of Education)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:37 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transition committee has recommended that Waipahu High Principal Keith Hayashi be appointed Hawaii’s interim superintendent while a months-long, national search is conducted to permanently fill the position.

The Board of Education is expected to vote on the matter next month.

If appointed, Hayashi would begin Aug. 1 and earn an annual salary of $210,000.

Hayashi also served as interim superintendent for a month before Superintendent Christina Kishimoto was appointed to the position in 2017.

Her contract runs through the end of July, and she announced in March she wouldn’t seek to renew it.

In a letter to the transition committee, Hayashi ― who would lead a school system returning to full, in-person learning this fall ― said his focus is on “reconnecting Hawaii’s students with learning” during the 2021-22 school year and laying the foundation for the “new normal” the following year.

He noted that the anticipated appointment of an acting superintendent could last up to eight months.

That period, he said, is “critical to set the tone, relationships and momentum for post-pandemic public education and our state’s future.”

