Campsites, parks brace for biggest holiday crowds since start of pandemic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in several months, people are heading outdoors for a big holiday weekend without a requirement to wear a mask.

That includes city campgrounds, which are fully booked for the Memorial Day holiday.

While it’s a sign that things are slowly returning to normal, there are still precautions in place due to COVID.

Tents started going up by Friday morning at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park, also known as Sherwoods.

“Freedom!” said camper Eki Atanoa as he barbecued some chicken and short ribs on a grill.

“You don’t have to wear masks no more, you’re open out with the family,” he said

Some camping had been allowed during the pandemic, but it’s the first major holiday since Gov. David Ige lifted the mandate requiring masks outdoors. It’s also the first major outdoor holiday without big concerns that it could result in a spike in COVID cases.

“It’s great that the outdoor mask mandate was lifted in time for this weekend, so that people can really enjoy the camping,” said city parks director, Laura Thielen.

Parks personnel have been working to open as many campsites as possible for the Memorial Day holiday. Even so, only 105 of the city’s 217 sites are open.

One reason for opening more camping grounds is because 55 sites at Bellows Beach — the city’s largest and most popular campsite — are closed all summer because of sea turtle nesting in the area.

The city is also limiting camping groups to ten people and keeping camps farther apart.

“We’re still keeping the campsites somewhat distanced from each other more than usual, so people can respect boundaries, and we just ask people to be considerate of each other this weekend,” said Thielen.

Andre Pulido was among those setting up tents and spiking them into the sand at Sherwoods.

“It’s been a long, rough year, so just glad everything’s slowly opening up,” he said.

Pulido won’t be alone.

The state is expecting this weekend to draw the largest number of people using parks and trails — and heading into the water — since the pandemic began.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is gearing up for those crowds.

DLNR law enforcement will be more visible at the Ahu o Laka sandbar in Kaneohe Bay, where alcohol will be prohibited.

The state’s Waimanu campground will also remain closed due to COVID.

The city is hoping to reopen more campsites over the summer.

“We’re following the COVID guidelines and the group size, so as we get more people vaccinated — and we really encourage more people to get vaccinated — then we’ll be able to open up more quickly,” said Thielen.

The city’s campsites can be booked online two weeks in advance.

At last check, the weekend of June 4 was already booked, and campsites for the weekend of June 11 were nearly gone, with only three available Friday night.

Those lucky to get a site were grateful to be back outdoors.

“It’s been so long to go camping. It’s such a blessing just to be here and be out,” said Pulido. “Just grateful to breathe this fresh air and everything’s opening back up again. Almost feels like life’s almost back to normal.”

