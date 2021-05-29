Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home

By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:39 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities searching the home of Samuel Cassidy say the man who gunned down nine co-workers at a California rail yard had stockpiled an arsenal that included a dozen guns, Molotov cocktails and 25,000 rounds of ammunition.

This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows approximately...
This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows approximately 22,000 thousand rounds of ammunitions found at the residence of Samuel Cassidy, the suspect in the Wednesday May 26, 2021 shooting at a San Jose rail station. Cassidy the shooter who killed 9 at California rail yard had 12 guns, 22,000 rounds of ammunition at house he set on fire.(Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Cassidy’s home in San Jose also was rigged to catch fire before he set off Wednesday on his deadly rampage at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.

Authorities say they don’t yet know what specifically set off Cassidy’s attack but acquaintances say he’d nursed a hatred of his workplace for at least a decade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian Airlines announced Thursday it won’t restart its ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service,...
In ‘heartbreaking’ decision, Hawaiian Airlines ends its ‘Ohana service
Hawaii restaurant
Many scramble to find work as Hawaii renews job search requirement for unemployment benefits
Kalani Naki and his fiance, Lei Kalanui, who was left paralyzed during a violent carjacking in...
A violent carjacking changed her life in an instant. Her recovery could take years.
State: 35 COVID cases tied to a single employee training event
Nevada voted on Tuesday to exempt tampons and sanitary pads from taxation.
Ige issues proclamation on period poverty

Latest News

Surf is up on north and south shores as we transition to the summer surf season
Steady trade winds through Friday, light winds due over the holiday weekend
(Source: KEYC)
With high demand for rental cars, HTA explores enhancing public transportation
Campers set up tents at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Campsites, parks brace for biggest holiday crowds since start of pandemic
Officers responded to Makena State Park regarding an unresponsive male on Thursday.
Police investigate death of a visitor who was found unresponsive at a Maui park