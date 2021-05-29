Big Island to end post-arrival testing of trans-Pacific travelres

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County announced Friday it will end its post-arrival testing program for trans-Pacific travelers on Tuesday.

Officials say they made the decision because 75% of incoming trans-Pacific travelers report being fully vaccinated.

While the post-arrival test is no longer in place, trans-Pacific travelers who want to avoid quarantine will still need to take a COVID test before arrival as part of the Safe Travels program.

Trans-Pacific post-arrival testing was initially slated to end on May 10, but was extended.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.