With more than half of Hawaii vaccinated, Blangiardi seeks to ease restrictions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With 51% of Hawaii residents now fully vaccinated, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has asked the governor to ease COVID restrictions on Oahu.

Blangiardi won’t give details on what the newly written rules will look like, but he hopes to have an approval by Tuesday.

“What I’m not going to do today is negotiate with the governor through the media, but with the Department of Health and we’ll see how they review our recommendations. Our recommendations are pretty aggressive,” said Blangiardi.

Meanwhile, on Maui Mayor Mike Victorino learned Friday that the governor had denied his request to ease capacity restrictions on restaurants, hotels and bars.

Before the denial, Victorino said he likes county control over gatherings and business venues but agrees inter-island flying restrictions should be on the same page.

“All of us are working in the same realm,” he said, on Insights on PBS Hawaii.

“The percentages for islands may be a little different, but for travel I do agree, we need to have a uniform number so not only our residents but our visitors know exactly what they are undertaking.”

Blangiardi added: “Each of the mayors throughout the pandemic has been adamant about about running their own county.”

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth wants to increase indoor gatherings from 10 to 25 people when 75% of the attendees have been vaccinated.

“That’s the idea is not to punish people who aren’t, but to reward people who do get vaccinated,” said Roth on Insights.

Kauai moved to its version of Tier 4 which allows gatherings of 25 people outdoors and 10 indoors.

Mayor Derek Kawakami wanted to drop all restrictions with 70% of the county having at least one shot, but state officials convinced him to wait until 70% were fully vaccinated because of variants.

“These vaccine percentages in Tier 5 and Tier 6 are a clear tangible sort of benchmark for our business community and our community at large to at least see a path forward,” said Kawakami.

To increase vaccinations, both Maui and Big Island mayors say they’re looking at so-called “vax concerts” where people who get vaccinated can get free tickets to a concert.

