Woman accused of nearly killing stepson pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman accused of nearly killing her stepson pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges Thursday.

Amanda Robinson allegedly beat the child with a bowling ball at their Schofield Barracks home in December. Prosecutors said the boy was critically injured while in her custody.

The 23-year-old appeared in court via video from Oahu Community Correctional Center and pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder charges.

Amanda Robinson (Honolulu Police Department)

Her attorney also asked the judge to reduce her bail, but the request was denied.

The state recommended that Robinson should not be released.

She remains in custody on $500,000 bail.

If she is found guilty, Robinson could face life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Her trial is set for July.

