Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Woman accused of nearly killing stepson pleads not guilty

Amanda Robinson appears in court via video from OCCC.
Amanda Robinson appears in court via video from OCCC.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:50 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman accused of nearly killing her stepson pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges Thursday.

Amanda Robinson allegedly beat the child with a bowling ball at their Schofield Barracks home in December. Prosecutors said the boy was critically injured while in her custody.

The 23-year-old appeared in court via video from Oahu Community Correctional Center and pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder charges.

Amanda Robinson
Amanda Robinson(Honolulu Police Department)

Her attorney also asked the judge to reduce her bail, but the request was denied.

The state recommended that Robinson should not be released.

She remains in custody on $500,000 bail.

If she is found guilty, Robinson could face life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Her trial is set for July.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has been placed under lockdown as authorities investigate a...
Lockdown lifted at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following security probe
A jeep was being towed from the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Kalihi.
HPD: Fugitive critically injured in police shooting was ‘brandishing’ gun at officers
Sam Kapoi
Former Hokulea crewmember pleads guilty for role in drug ring
Kalani Naki and his fiance, Lei Kalanui, who was left paralyzed during a violent carjacking in...
A violent carjacking changed her life in an instant. Her recovery could take years.
As visitor arrivals have increased statewide, so has the demand for rental cars and a couple of...
As rental car shortage worsens, Hawaii transportation companies see an opportunity

Latest News

Hawaiian Airlines announced Thursday it won’t restart its ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service,...
In ‘heartbreaking’ decision, Hawaiian Airlines ends its ‘Ohana service
Martin & MacArthur CEO Michael Tam shows off some of the items his craftsmen are fashioning...
Martin & MacArthur turns teak from Mighty Mo into mementos
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Kauai to offer mobile COVID vaccinations for homebound individuals
Martin & MacArthur turning teak from Mighty Mo into mementos
Martin & MacArthur turning teak from Mighty Mo into mementos