Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

WATCH: Officers rescue man from burning truck in Texas

By CNN staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:35 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Austin, Texas police are recognizing two officers as heroes after they pulled a man from a burning truck moments before it exploded.

The dramatic rescue Monday was caught on bodycam video.

Officers Eduardo Pineda and Chandler Carrera responded to 911 calls about an unconscious man in a burning truck with his foot on the gas pedal near an apartment building.

Carrera is seen using a fire extinguisher on the truck as Pineda tries to wake the man up.

When that doesn’t work, they both quickly pull him out of the truck, which can be heard exploding seconds later.

Emergency medical workers then treated the man.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian Airlines announced Thursday it won’t restart its ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service,...
In ‘heartbreaking’ decision, Hawaiian Airlines ends its ‘Ohana service
Kalani Naki and his fiance, Lei Kalanui, who was left paralyzed during a violent carjacking in...
A violent carjacking changed her life in an instant. Her recovery could take years.
Nevada voted on Tuesday to exempt tampons and sanitary pads from taxation.
Ige issues proclamation on period poverty
Hawaii reported two new COVID fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll from the virus in...
Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID fatalities; 58 new cases
Hapuna Beach
This stretch of Hawaii shoreline is ranked 2021′s best by ‘Dr. Beach’

Latest News

The state's Unemployment Office will reinstate the requirement that claimants must search for...
Hawaii renews requirement that people must search for work to qualify for unemployment benefits
Emma Stone is the latest actress to portray Disney's most vile villain.
‘Cruella’ opens summer box office as pandemic eases
Wright's career spanned five decades; he got his start at South Carolina State University in...
Samuel E. Wright, voice of Disney’s ‘Sebastian the Crab,’ dies at age 74
Emma Stone is the latest actress to portray Disney's most vile villain.
'Cruella' debuts in theaters and online
In this April 1, 2014, file photo, the headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International...
Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing