Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Virtual Poppy Wall of Honor returns for Memorial Day weekend

By Kristin Kasper
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Blooming from battlefield, the poppy became a national symbol during World War I.

Deeply moved by the loss he witnessed, Canadian doctor Lt. Col. John McCrae penned the poem “In Flanders Fields” to honor his fallen comrades.

“It dates back to its origins in 1915,” said U.S. Army veteran and USAA vice president Eric Engquist. “In the war-scored fields, the poppies began blooming.”

Since, synthetic poppies have been distributed by the American Legion to recognize the lives lost in conflict.

This Memorial Day weekend, as locals and tourists visit Washington, D.C. to honor those lives lost, USAA is leading a more accessible tribute to our fallen heroes: a virtual Poppy Wall of Honor.

Poppy Wall
Poppy Wall(GRAY DC)

Previously, the agency presented a pop-up Poppy Wall of Honor on the National Mall. It contained more than 645,000 artificial poppies. The red flowers filled one side, and historic facts about U.S conflicts filled the other.

The exhibit was installed over the Memorial Day weekend in 2018 and 2019. This is the second consecutive year USAA has sponsored a virtual poppy wall experience instead, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The website offers information about the losses suffered in historic military conflict and why the poppy has become a symbol of remembrance.

It features arts and crafts for children about how to make poppies at home, as well as a section that offers smartphone wallpapers and Zoom backgrounds.

You can also learn how to dedicate a poppy using the Snapchat messaging app.

Engquist says USAA aims to install the physical wall in Washington again next year.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian Airlines announced Thursday it won’t restart its ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service,...
In ‘heartbreaking’ decision, Hawaiian Airlines ends its ‘Ohana service
Kalani Naki and his fiance, Lei Kalanui, who was left paralyzed during a violent carjacking in...
A violent carjacking changed her life in an instant. Her recovery could take years.
Nevada voted on Tuesday to exempt tampons and sanitary pads from taxation.
Ige issues proclamation on period poverty
Hawaii reported two new COVID fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll from the virus in...
Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID fatalities; 58 new cases
Hapuna Beach
This stretch of Hawaii shoreline is ranked 2021′s best by ‘Dr. Beach’

Latest News

Senate Republicans on Friday blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6...
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
Senate R&D bill to counter China shelved by GOP opposition
Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said traveler behavior that threatens...
US taking ‘very close look’ at vaccine passports for world travel
It's the kick-off to the unofficial start to a summer unlike any other as Americans are ready...
Travel numbers climb as Americans hit the road for holiday
CDC data shows a small percentage of people who have been vaccinated have still contracted and...
COVID afflicted 1 in 10 Americans, Johns Hopkins says