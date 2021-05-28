Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Samuel E. Wright, voice of Disney’s ‘Sebastian the Crab,’ dies at age 74

Wright's career spanned five decades; he got his start at South Carolina State University in...
Wright's career spanned five decades; he got his start at South Carolina State University in the 1960s, and acted in more than a dozen Broadway productions.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:43 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Samuel E. Wright, the South Carolina native who famously voiced “Sebastian the Crab” in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and had an acting career spanning five decades, died this week. He was 74.

Wright died Monday in New York after a three-year bout with prostate cancer, according to his family’s obituary.

“My beautiful, strong, loving daddy is off to his next adventure,” one of Wright’s daughters, Dee Kelly, wrote Tuesday on Facebook. “My heart has so much to say but I’m still processing the fact that the light that was and is my daddy will not be able to physically be here with me.”

Born in Camden, South Carolina, in 1948, Wright got his start in acting while a student at South Carolina State University in the 1960s, according to the school, where he helped launch an acting department. A standout athlete, Wright also performed in shows including Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke” and the Greek tragedy “Medea.”

“Sam was a very kind heart. He was a sweet young man,” said Sandra Salley, who served for nearly 40 years as the drama department’s secretary. “He was very lovable.”

Moving to New York City in 1968 to try his hand on the stage, Wright ultimately landed roles in more than 18 Broadway productions, replacing Ben Vereen in “Pippin” and becoming an original cast member of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He was twice nominated for Tony awards: in 1984 for “The Tap Dance Kid,” and in 1998 as the original “Mufasa” in “The Lion King.”

There were movie roles as well — Wright played jazz legend Dizzy Gillespie to Forest Whittaker’s Charlie “Bird” Parker in the Clint Eastwood film, and he frequently showed up on the small screen: In the 1970s, Wright portrayed the purple grape in an iconic series of Fruit of the Loom underwear commercials.

In 1984, Wright co-founded the Hudson Valley Conservatory, a performing arts school in Walden, New York. On its Facebook page, the organization announced the creation of a scholarship in Wright’s memory, saying it was “overwhelmed with the love being sent our way.”

But it was in 1989 that Wright received a role that would introduce him — or at least his voice — to new generations: that of “Sebastian the Crab” in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Wright was awarded a best original song Grammy for “Under the Sea,” which also achieved double platinum status.

“As a kid, I was fascinated with ‘The Little Mermaid’ and more so now after learning that Mr. Wright was the voice that brought so much joy into our lives,” said Davion Petty, S.C. State’s alumni relations director.

A family service was held for Wright on Thursday. A memorial visitation was planned for Friday in Walden, New York.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian Airlines announced Thursday it won’t restart its ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service,...
In ‘heartbreaking’ decision, Hawaiian Airlines ends its ‘Ohana service
Kalani Naki and his fiance, Lei Kalanui, who was left paralyzed during a violent carjacking in...
A violent carjacking changed her life in an instant. Her recovery could take years.
Nevada voted on Tuesday to exempt tampons and sanitary pads from taxation.
Ige issues proclamation on period poverty
Hawaii reported two new COVID fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll from the virus in...
Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID fatalities; 58 new cases
Hapuna Beach
This stretch of Hawaii shoreline is ranked 2021′s best by ‘Dr. Beach’

Latest News

The state's Unemployment Office will reinstate the requirement that claimants must search for...
Hawaii renews requirement that people must search for work to qualify for unemployment benefits
Emma Stone is the latest actress to portray Disney's most vile villain.
‘Cruella’ opens summer box office as pandemic eases
Emma Stone is the latest actress to portray Disney's most vile villain.
'Cruella' debuts in theaters and online
In this April 1, 2014, file photo, the headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International...
Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing