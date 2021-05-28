Tributes
Puna man accused of attacking father with machete charged with felony assault

Hawaii Police Department logo.
Hawaii Police Department logo.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:12 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police charged a Puna man with assault Thursday for allegedly attacking his father with a machete.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday when Jason Wayne Benkosky allegedly slashed his 62-year-old father at his residence in the Hawaiian Paradise Park Subdivision in Pahoa.

Officers responded at around 4:35 p.m. and said Benkosky’s father sustained multiple lacerations to his arms, hands and head.

Authorities said the father was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment for his serious injuries.

Following Benkosky’s arrest, detectives investigated the case and charged him with first and second-degree assault.

His bail is set at $35,000.

Benkosky is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

