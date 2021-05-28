Tributes
President Biden appoints Hawaii native to lead new AANHPI initiative

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:19 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Joe Biden has appointed Hawaii native Krystal Kaai to lead the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

The White House made the announcement Friday as Biden was set to sign an executive order reinstating the initiative.

Kaai is a Kamehameha Schools graduate and longtime staffer on Capitol Hill.

She has served as the executive director of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus since 2013, the first Native Hawaiian to do so.

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, D-Hawaii, applauded Biden’s executive order as well as the selection of Kaai to lead the initiative.

“For nearly eight years, Krystal has been a tireless advocate for the AA and NHPI communities as the Executive Director of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC),” said U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, in a statement. “Krystal’s appointment is historic and she will give a strong voice and representation to Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders at a pivotal moment for our country.”

She will now serve as the initiative’s executive director to help coordinate a federal response to anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander bias and violence.

Kaai also held various roles for the state of Hawaii as well as within the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

