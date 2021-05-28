Tributes
Open House: Beautiful two-story family home in Waikele and a 1 BD, 1 bathroom unit in downtown

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:07 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, check out Celebrations at Waikele! This beautiful and private two-story family home is move-in ready. Relax on your peaceful lanai with stunning views of the mountains and the sunset or entertain friends and family in your enclosed yard. It’s perfect for barbecues and dinner under the stars! The home’s features include solar water heater, solar attic fan, plantation shutters, split AC in every room, motorized covered lanai, and water sprinklers. It’s also conveniently located near Waikele Outlet Shopping Center, Costco, Waikele Golf Course, restaurants, and more. Check it out because it won’t last long!

Next up, this fee simple 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit with covered parking stall is located in the heart of Downtown. The corner end unit in Executive Centre has views of the capitol and lush mountains. This building offers great amenities, including a pool, jacuzzi tub, sun deck, club room for meetings, 24-hour security and guest parking. It’s also conveniently located near restaurants and shops. Remember to schedule your private showing today!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or if you’re interested in refinancing your current home get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.



