Millions of Americans expected to travel Memorial Day weekend

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - With states across the country loosening COVID-19 restrictions, Americans are eager to travel this Memorial Day weekend.

Experts say we may see an unprecedented number of travelers since the pandemic began.

“AAA forecasts 37 million people are going to travel by plane, by car, by bus,” Jeanette McGee with AAA said.

That is a 60% increase in travelers compared to last year, according to AAA.

Millions are expected to hit the road and one of the biggest issues for drivers is gas prices.

The national average is a little over $3 a gallon, which is the highest since 2014.

“Rather than going as far as they originally planned, they may alter their trip to travel not as far. Regardless of how expensive gas prices are, that’s not going to keep people from traveling and taking those road trips this summer,” McGee said.

While most will take to the roads, many are also taking to the skies.

“Over this holiday weekend, we are expecting 65,000 to 70,000 passengers per day through our checkpoints,” Transportation Security Administration’s Federal Security Director Robert Spinden said.

Travelers will notice increased security at airports beginning this weekend.

TSA is adjusting staffing to accommodate more traffic through security checkpoints.

Even though things seem to be getting back to normal, the pandemic is not over yet, so it is important to plan ahead and stay safe.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

