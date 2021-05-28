Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Leaving on a jet plane for the holiday weekend? Pack your patience

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:29 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travel is way up this Memorial Day weekend ― and that means long lines at airports across the country.

Hawaii airports are no exception so people are being urged to arrive early and pack their patience.

At Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Friday afternoon, there were long security lines for inter-island and domestic travel.

There were also plenty of residents saying they were headed to Neighbor Islands with their vaccine card in hand. Under the Safe Travels program, vaccinated residents can now skip quarantine.

“It’s a beehive today!” said Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, who is with Team Kokua, a group of Hawaiian Airlines volunteers that help passengers navigate the airport.

“We’re finding that many people haven’t traveled in over a year. It’s kind of this new awkward position. We’re just helping then to navigate in the correct lobby, helping them relax through the process and hope their experience is a positive one.”

Resident Mia Veal was headed to Washington to visit her father.

She said she had traveled during the pandemic, and was surprised by how busy it was on Friday. “After being quarantined, it is exciting to finally be able to go somewhere new,” she said.

More than 1.8 million people went through U.S. airports on Thursday, and the number was widely expected to cross the 2 million threshold over the long holiday weekend.

That would be the highest mark since early March 2020.

Meanwhile, more than 37 million people are expected to travel in the US this weekend ― a 60% increase from last year when most of the country was under a pandemic lockdown.

The rise in travel appears to be fueled by an increase in people vaccinated against COVID-19 and also by an improving economy.

The U.S. Commerce Department said consumer spending increased in April, although not as much as in March, providing more evidence that consumers are driving a recovery from the pandemic recession.

Wire services contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian Airlines announced Thursday it won’t restart its ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service,...
In ‘heartbreaking’ decision, Hawaiian Airlines ends its ‘Ohana service
Kalani Naki and his fiance, Lei Kalanui, who was left paralyzed during a violent carjacking in...
A violent carjacking changed her life in an instant. Her recovery could take years.
Hawaii restaurant
Many scramble to find work as Hawaii renews job search requirement for unemployment benefits
Nevada voted on Tuesday to exempt tampons and sanitary pads from taxation.
Ige issues proclamation on period poverty
Hapuna Beach
This stretch of Hawaii shoreline is ranked 2021′s best by ‘Dr. Beach’

Latest News

The travel industry is expecting a rebound starting this weekend.
Watch ‘This is Now’: 1 in 4 Americans is planning to travel in the next few days
A teen is dead and five others are in custody following an officer-involved shooting in McCully.
Law firm sues Alm to force release of bodycam video from 2 police shootings
More than 37 million people are expected to travel this weekend.
1 in 4 Americans is planning to travel in the next few days
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (May 28, 2021)