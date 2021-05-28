Leaving on a jet plane for the holiday weekend? Pack your patience

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travel is way up this Memorial Day weekend ― and that means long lines at airports across the country.

Hawaii airports are no exception so people are being urged to arrive early and pack their patience.

At Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Friday afternoon, there were long security lines for inter-island and domestic travel.

There were also plenty of residents saying they were headed to Neighbor Islands with their vaccine card in hand. Under the Safe Travels program, vaccinated residents can now skip quarantine.

“It’s a beehive today!” said Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, who is with Team Kokua, a group of Hawaiian Airlines volunteers that help passengers navigate the airport.

“We’re finding that many people haven’t traveled in over a year. It’s kind of this new awkward position. We’re just helping then to navigate in the correct lobby, helping them relax through the process and hope their experience is a positive one.”

Resident Mia Veal was headed to Washington to visit her father.

She said she had traveled during the pandemic, and was surprised by how busy it was on Friday. “After being quarantined, it is exciting to finally be able to go somewhere new,” she said.

More than 1.8 million people went through U.S. airports on Thursday, and the number was widely expected to cross the 2 million threshold over the long holiday weekend.

That would be the highest mark since early March 2020.

Meanwhile, more than 37 million people are expected to travel in the US this weekend ― a 60% increase from last year when most of the country was under a pandemic lockdown.

The rise in travel appears to be fueled by an increase in people vaccinated against COVID-19 and also by an improving economy.

The U.S. Commerce Department said consumer spending increased in April, although not as much as in March, providing more evidence that consumers are driving a recovery from the pandemic recession.

