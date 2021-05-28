Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Law firm sues Alm to force release of bodycam video from 2 police shootings

A teen is dead and five others are in custody following an officer-involved shooting in McCully.
A teen is dead and five others are in custody following an officer-involved shooting in McCully.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A public interest law firm is suing Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm to force the release of police body camera video from two recent police shootings.

The complaint in circuit court from the Civil Beat Law Center said Alm is violating state public records laws by planning to withhold the release of the video until he completes his investigations.

Alm said he will release the video in 30 to 60 days if he finds the shootings of Iremamber Sykap and Lindani Myeni were justified.

If he chooses to prosecute the officers, the video would come out in the prosecution.

The Honolulu Police Department has apparently followed Alm’s lead by withholding video while investigations are ongoing.

Civil Beat Law Center asked a judge to order the videos released immediately and seeks reimbursement of legal costs.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has been placed under lockdown as authorities investigate a...
Lockdown lifted at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following security probe
Hawaiian Airlines announced Thursday it won’t restart its ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service,...
In ‘heartbreaking’ decision, Hawaiian Airlines ends its ‘Ohana service
A jeep was being towed from the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Kalihi.
HPD: Fugitive critically injured in police shooting was ‘brandishing’ gun at officers
Kalani Naki and his fiance, Lei Kalanui, who was left paralyzed during a violent carjacking in...
A violent carjacking changed her life in an instant. Her recovery could take years.
Sam Kapoi
Former Hokulea crewmember pleads guilty for role in drug ring

Latest News

Starting Sunday, Hawaii is renewing the requirement that people must search for work to qualify...
For unemployed workers, job search requirement is more complicated than it appears
Hawaiian Airlines announced Thursday it won’t restart its ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service,...
In ‘heartbreaking’ decision, Hawaiian Airlines ends its ‘Ohana service
In ‘heartbreaking’ decision, Hawaiian Airlines ends its ‘Ohana service
In ‘heartbreaking’ decision, Hawaiian Airlines ends its ‘Ohana service
Hokulea voyage cut short
After weather cut their voyage short, crews of Hokulea and Hikianalia are back on Oahu