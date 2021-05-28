Law firm sues Alm to force release of bodycam video from 2 police shootings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A public interest law firm is suing Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm to force the release of police body camera video from two recent police shootings.

The complaint in circuit court from the Civil Beat Law Center said Alm is violating state public records laws by planning to withhold the release of the video until he completes his investigations.

Alm said he will release the video in 30 to 60 days if he finds the shootings of Iremamber Sykap and Lindani Myeni were justified.

If he chooses to prosecute the officers, the video would come out in the prosecution.

The Honolulu Police Department has apparently followed Alm’s lead by withholding video while investigations are ongoing.

Civil Beat Law Center asked a judge to order the videos released immediately and seeks reimbursement of legal costs.

