Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Kauai to offer mobile COVID vaccinations for homebound individuals

HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine(File)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:45 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai District Health Office announced Thursday that it will be offering mobile vaccination services for individuals who are unable to leave their homes.

Health officials said mobile vaccinations will be provided on the first Tuesday of the month, beginning on June 1.

The district health office said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered, but the Moderna or Pfizer shots can be arranged for individuals who have already received the first dose of one of those vaccines.

To request a mobile vaccination, call the Kauai District Health Office at 241-3495. Caregivers and healthcare providers may call on behalf of the homebound individual.

Callers should be prepared to provide the following information:

  • Patient name
  • Telephone number
  • Address
  • Information about any prior vaccine doses
  • Allergy history

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has been placed under lockdown as authorities investigate a...
Lockdown lifted at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following security probe
Hawaiian Airlines announced Thursday it won’t restart its ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service,...
In ‘heartbreaking’ decision, Hawaiian Airlines ends its ‘Ohana service
A jeep was being towed from the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Kalihi.
HPD: Fugitive critically injured in police shooting was ‘brandishing’ gun at officers
Kalani Naki and his fiance, Lei Kalanui, who was left paralyzed during a violent carjacking in...
A violent carjacking changed her life in an instant. Her recovery could take years.
Sam Kapoi
Former Hokulea crewmember pleads guilty for role in drug ring

Latest News

Hawaiian Airlines announced Thursday it won’t restart its ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service,...
In ‘heartbreaking’ decision, Hawaiian Airlines ends its ‘Ohana service
Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reaches a milestone: Half of the state has now been vaccinated
Candi Shell on the mic at Hula's Bar and Lei Stand.
How We Live: The stage is her world and she can’t wait to get back to it
Hawaii reported two new COVID fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll from the virus in...
Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID fatalities; 58 new cases