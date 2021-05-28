Kauai to offer mobile COVID vaccinations for homebound individuals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai District Health Office announced Thursday that it will be offering mobile vaccination services for individuals who are unable to leave their homes.

Health officials said mobile vaccinations will be provided on the first Tuesday of the month, beginning on June 1.

The district health office said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered, but the Moderna or Pfizer shots can be arranged for individuals who have already received the first dose of one of those vaccines.

To request a mobile vaccination, call the Kauai District Health Office at 241-3495. Caregivers and healthcare providers may call on behalf of the homebound individual.

Callers should be prepared to provide the following information:

Patient name

Telephone number

Address

Information about any prior vaccine doses

Allergy history

