Hawaii County mayor proposes to increase indoor gathering sizes with vaccination threshold

By Mahealani Richardson
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:07 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After mass vaccination events at the Edith Kanakaole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said he thinks it’s safe to have larger gatherings.

He told Hawaii News Now that he’s asking Gov. David Ige to increase the size of indoor gatherings on Hawaii Island from 10 to 25 people when a host or business can verify that 75% of the attendees have been vaccinated.

Roth is hoping for approval by Friday.

“If you are going to go over ten, making sure that a certain number of people are vaccinated maybe like 75%,” said Roth.

“We feel that the more people are vaccinated, the better off we are and the safer it’s going to be for everyone,” he added.

Hilo businesses said they support a vaccine threshold for larger indoor gatherings.

“It’s a good ruling to change especially with the high vaccinations and people traveling nowadays,” said Colin Nakagawa, president of Seaside Restaurant and Aqua Farm.

“I’m all for it. A vaccine pass will enable businesses to hold larger groups as well as venues to hold larger groups, but it does place the responsibility on the organizer,” said Miles Yoshioka, executive director of Hawaii Island Chamber of Commerce.

The county is also asking to increase outdoor gatherings from 25 to 75 people without a vaccine threshold.

On Thursday, only six COVID cases were reported. The state Department of Health reported 54% of the total population of Hawaii Island had one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 43% are fully vaccinated.

“We are getting to the end of this race. We don’t want to trip, but we do want to sprint to the finish line,” said Roth.

Meanwhile, large gatherings can already get an exemption through Civil Defense when planners prove their protocols.

Roth said the Honu, the half Ironman, on the Kohala Coast slated for June 5 will be the largest event for Hawaii Island since the pandemic, bringing in more than 1,000 people.

HNN asked the mayor how this event is allowed to happen.

“We feel that the protocols that are in place make it safe,” Roth responded.

