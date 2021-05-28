Tributes
DOH reports cluster of 35 COVID cases tied to employee training event on Oahu

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 20 clusters under investigation across Hawaii, with more than half on Oahu.

In its latest cluster report on Thursday, DOH officials said 35 COVID-19 cases came from an employee training event on Oahu this month.

About half of the workers who attended the even tested positive — two were hospitalized and one was in the intensive care unit.

Health officials said 12 members of the training staff who were vaccinated tested negative.

Experts believe people were exposed while unmasked, during physical contact tracing and at social gatherings outside of work.

