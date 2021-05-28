BWS continues suspension of water shut-offs through July

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As residents continue to struggle to pay for their water bills, the Board of Water Supply said it is suspending water shut-offs through July 31.

BWS said customers who can’t pay their sewage or water bills will not be penalized during this time.

But, customers will continue to receive monthly bills and will be responsible for all charges on their account.

The utility company advised customers who cannot pay their bill in full to keep their balance as low as possible by paying what they can afford as often as they can.

BWS said they also offer services to assist customers who are facing financial difficulties, such as payment plans.

For more information or if you need help paying bills, click here.

