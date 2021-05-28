Some lawmakers are pushing a bill that would temporarily ban new hotels on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As visitors come back to Maui, some lawmakers are calling for a ban on new hotels.

“We already have too many tourists on our island. We have to figure out a way to just stop the madness,” said Maui County Councilwoman Kelly King.

King’s bill would block any new visitor accommodations in south and west Maui — which are the two most populated tourist areas on the island.

She and other members said the island is experiencing over-tourism and far exceeds what was envisioned in the county plan for sustainable tourism.

“The maximum number of tourists that should be on our island at any given time is 33%, meaning one tourist for every three residents. So, where we’re at right now is way over that 33%. We’re closer to 45%,” King said.

The moratorium has a maximum of two years, or when the community plans are approved, whichever comes first. Both areas are currently in its community plan review process.

King said west Maui’s current community plan doesn’t allow for any extra visitor accommodations unless it comes with an equal number of affordable housing units.

She said south Maui community plan is still in its beginning stages.

Councilwoman Keani Rawlins-Fernandez said she will seek an even broader moratorium covering the entire island.

“So that we can take smarter actions to manage tourism for our residents’ quality of life,” said Rawlins-Fernandez. “We just experienced over-tourism and this pandemic gave us that opportunity to see what it was and experience what it was that we’ve given up.”

Critics of the bill said it’s hard to predict what a moratorium would do the island’s economy and said it would cost jobs. They also said there is no guarantee that capping hotel rooms will reduce the number of tourists.

On the other hand, many residents support the idea.

“I think right now we need to restart and recalculate. Look at what we already have and take care of what we already have instead of building more,” said Kula resident Lisha Taketa.

Rawlins-Fernandez said she will introduce her bill next week.

King’s bill will head to the full council for its first reading on June 4.

