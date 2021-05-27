Investigation continues after New York woman was found dead on west Maui trail

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating the death a woman whose body was discovered on a west Maui hiking trail Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said the woman was found lying unresponsive on the Wailuku side of Lahaina Pali trail just before 4 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers determined the woman was dead and did not perform life-saving measures.
Police identified the victim as 69-year-old Kathryn Twomey, who was from New York.
Officials said there were no signs of foul play.
MPD has scheduled an autopsy.
The cause of death is under investigation.
