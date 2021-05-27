Ige issues proclamation on period poverty as women, girls lack resources to sanitary products

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige issued a proclamation Wednesday to bring awareness to period poverty in Hawaii.
The proclamation was made as women and girls face difficulty in acquiring access to sanitary products due to the financial constraints of the pandemic.
With the help of his wife, Dawn Ige, he was able to bring awareness to the issue in partnership with Mai Movement Hawaii and the Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women.
The commission said during the pandemic, about a third of American parents were worried they could not afford sanitary products for their children.
Furthermore, an estimated 25% of women in the United States could not afford to pay for menstrual products prior to the pandemic.
“I never thought period poverty would touch our shores. But the more I looked into the issue in our state and found such a lack of resources, the more there was a strong call to action,” said Nikki-Ann Yee, co-founder of Mai Movement Hawaii.
Advocates said they hope this proclamation will lead to policy changes that will make these feminine hygiene products free for everyone.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.