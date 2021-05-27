Hawaii reaches a milestone: Half of the state has now been vaccinated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Half of Hawaii residents have now been vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s according to the state Health Department.

Meanwhile, 58% ― or more than 816,000 residents ― have gotten at least one shot.

Altogether, some 1.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the islands. Most are the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

As vaccination rates have grown, there’s been a growing push to loosen COVID restrictions.

Earlier this week, the governor dropped the mask mandate outdoors and gave the green light to youth ocean competitions.

He also indicated that the state was close to launching a trans-Pacific vaccine passport program for residents.

And the counties are eyeing changes to their tier systems to incorporate vaccination rates.

Kauai has already moved to a revamped tier system, and Oahu could be close behind.

