Hawaii Bowl set to return in 2021; game to be played at TC Ching Athletics Complex

The Hawaii Bowl is set to return this Christmas Eve, but not to Aloha Stadium, the 19th edition...
The Hawaii Bowl is set to return this Christmas Eve, but not to Aloha Stadium, the 19th edition of the bowl game will be played at the newly-retrofitted Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on the lower campus of the University of Hawaii at Manoa.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:08 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Bowl is set to return this Christmas Eve, but not to Aloha Stadium.

The 19th edition of the bowl game will instead be played at the newly-retrofitted Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on the lower campus of the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

The 2021 game will see a representative from the Mountain West Conference and the American Athletic Conference go head-to-head on ESPN — kick off set for 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

The T.C. Ching Athletics Complex will serve as the new temporary home of the Hawaii Bowl while the construction of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District is being built.

Aloha Stadium has been the home of the Hawaii Bowl since 2002, with the new stadium set to be ready in 2024.

“We look forward to the 2021 Hawaii Bowl and the opportunities the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex will provide our fans to continue their holiday tradition of cheering for their favorite teams in person,” executive director Daryl Garvin said, in a statement.

Known for high scoring contests, the 2019 Hawaii Bowl saw the University of Hawaii win a 38-34 thriller against arch rival BYU.

The Hawaii Bowl was created in 2002, when the Rainbow Warriors finished the 2001 season with a winning record and no bowl invitation — the ‘Bows have played in the game a record 9 times.

The 2020 Hawaii Bowl was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

