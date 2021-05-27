Group disputes Navy’s claim that recent leak at Red Hill fuel tanks was contained

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The US Navy claims a recent release at the Red Hill fuel tanks was properly contained, but environmental groups say that’s not true.

On May 6, the Navy reported the release of fuel, saying the facility’s containment procedures worked and groundwater was not contaminated.

The Sierra Club — an environmental watchdog group — says that’s not the case and the Navy’s own data proves it.

Citing data from the state Department of Health, the Sierra Club says that two weeks before the fuel release, soil vapor monitor readings below the tank in question ranged between 173 and 223 parts per billion by volume.

Almost a full week after the release, the levels there spiked more than 1,000 times to 232,667.

“The Navy’s own data proves that its leak was not properly contained. The leak migrated from the facility and reached the subsurface. The Navy cannot be trusted with our groundwater,” said Sierra Club attorney David Kimo Frankel.

The Navy did respond, saying that the soil test results are all below the established action level and that the sample tubes were likely contaminated by water washdown and cleanup.

A Navy spokesperson says the tubes needed to be cleaned of debris and soil, and they believe the elevated numbers are due to sampling port contamination during fuel cleanup.

They went on to say the release is still being investigated.

The Sierra Club has also been critical of the Navy for the amount of time it took officials to report the fuel release saying it took the Navy over 12 hours to inform the Health Department that the Red Hill facility had leaked and another four days for the Health Department to access the facility to conduct its own investigation.

The Department of Health is conducting a contested case hearing which will determine whether or not the Navy gets approval to continue operating the tanks at Red Hill.

