Crews investigate fire in a cell at Hawaii Community Correctional Center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that started in cell Wednesday night at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center.
Hawaii Department of Public Safety said the fire started at around 7:35 p.m. in the Punahele housing unit.
Staff at the correctional center were able to quickly get the fire under control.
The lockdown status of the facility is not known at this time, but Public Safety officials said order was kept in the module.
Firefighters and police arrived on scene to assist.
Hawaii Fire Department helped to clear out the smoke.
Information on damages from the fire was not provided.
HCCC is working with police and HFD to investigate the cause of the fire.
This story may be updated.
