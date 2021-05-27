Tributes
‘Bows football adds four more Nationally televised games to 2021 season

Just one day after the University of Hawaii football team announced that CBS Sports will air two UH games, four more games have been added to Hawaii’s National Television slate.(Twitter/@HawaiiFootball)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:36 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just one day after the University of Hawaii football team announced that CBS Sports will air two UH games, four more games have been added to Hawaii’s National Television slate.

The Rainbow Warriors’ season-opener at UCLA is set to air on ESPN, while three other games will be on the Fox Sports Networks — bringing the grand total to six Nationally televised games in 2021.

Hawaii’s home game against San Jose State on September 18th will air on FS1, while the ‘Bows bout with San Diego State on November 6th will air on either FOX, FS1 or FS2.

The other Nationally televised game will be against Oregon State on September 11th on FS1.

This season will be the second year of the Mountain West Conference’s six TV deal with CBS Sports and FOX Sports.

Additional information on Spectrum broadcasts will be announced at a later date.

Rainbow Warriors National Television Games

Aug. 28 at UCLA, 12:30 p.m. PT – ESPN

Sept. 11 at Oregon State, 8:00 p.m. PT – FS1 

Sept. 18 vs. San Jose State, 6:30 p.m. HT – FS1

Oct. 2 vs. Fresno State, 5:00 p.m. HT – CBSSN

Oct. 16 at Nevada, 7:30 p.m. PT – CBSSN

Nov. 6 vs. San Diego State, Time TBD – FOX/FS1/FS2

