‘Bows football adds four more Nationally televised games to 2021 season
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just one day after the University of Hawaii football team announced that CBS Sports will air two UH games, four more games have been added to Hawaii’s National Television slate.
The Rainbow Warriors’ season-opener at UCLA is set to air on ESPN, while three other games will be on the Fox Sports Networks — bringing the grand total to six Nationally televised games in 2021.
Hawaii’s home game against San Jose State on September 18th will air on FS1, while the ‘Bows bout with San Diego State on November 6th will air on either FOX, FS1 or FS2.
The other Nationally televised game will be against Oregon State on September 11th on FS1.
This season will be the second year of the Mountain West Conference’s six TV deal with CBS Sports and FOX Sports.
Additional information on Spectrum broadcasts will be announced at a later date.
Rainbow Warriors National Television Games
Aug. 28 at UCLA, 12:30 p.m. PT – ESPN
Sept. 11 at Oregon State, 8:00 p.m. PT – FS1
Sept. 18 vs. San Jose State, 6:30 p.m. HT – FS1
Oct. 2 vs. Fresno State, 5:00 p.m. HT – CBSSN
Oct. 16 at Nevada, 7:30 p.m. PT – CBSSN
Nov. 6 vs. San Diego State, Time TBD – FOX/FS1/FS2
