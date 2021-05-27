Tributes
Vaccine clinic planned for Windward Mall

By Casey Lund
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:26 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s Windward residents will have easy access to the vaccine this weekend.

A mobile vaccine point of distribution is happening Saturday at Windward Mall.

The Honolulu Fire Department’s Incident Management Team has been activated to stand up the vaccination site and three others this weekend.

Other locations haven’t been finalized just yet.

HFD is trying to get the word out about these opportunities in hopes of reaching different communities in advance and help promote the island-wide vaccination effort. Health care professionals from Adventist Health Castle will be at this POD to administer the Pfizer vaccine.

This site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the exact location will be inside the second floor of the vacant Sear’s store. Walk-ins are welcome.

Remember to wear your mask and bring a photo ID.

You can learn more about the county’s vaccination effort by clicking here..

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

