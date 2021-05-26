State to temporarily close a Hawaii Island beach for coral spawning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state will temporarily close Waialea Bay Marine Life Conservation District to allow corals to spawn in the area.
Waters at the beach better known by residents as “Beach 69” will be off-limits until 12 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
“The absence of swimmers and snorkelers in the water during spawning will help best ensure successful reproduction,” said Christopher Teague, an aquatic biologist with the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources.
DLNR said although the beach will reopen, they hope people will delay their ocean activities as it can take up to 24 hours for corals to successfully reproduce and up to a week or more for new larvae to settle back onto the reef.
The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the beach is one of 11 Marine Life Conservation Districts in Hawaii.
Kahaluu Bay will also be closed for a week starting Friday to protect the spawning of cauliflower corals.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.