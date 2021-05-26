Sources: Hawaii’s Max Holloway to fight Yair Rodriguez this July

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coming off of one of his best performances, Waianae’s Max Holloway is set to return to the Octagon this July.
Holloway is reportedly set to face Yair Rodriguez on July 17th in a featherweight main event bout, according to ESPN MMA insider Brett Okamoto, per UFC president Dana White.
The local boy has an overall record of 22-6. most recently taking down Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision earlier this year — saying he wants to fight two more times in 2021.
Rodriguez is 13-2 in his fighting career, however the Mexico native hasn’t fought since October of 2019 — a victory over Jeremy Stephens.
