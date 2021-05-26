Punahou names new head football coach as Kale Ane announces retirement

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Punahou School announced that Kale Ane will be retiring as head coach of Buff ‘n Blu football, according to a letter sent to the families of the football team.
In the letter, Punahou officials say that Ane will be retiring as an athletic director and head football coach after spending the last 22 years as a coach within the Buff ‘n Blu program.
The letter also states that going forward assistant coach Nate Kia will takeover the role of Head Coach effective immediately, with current interim head coach Leonard Lau resuming his previous role of associate head coach.
Kia has been with the program for the last four years, filling multiple roles on the defensive coaching staff. an alumni of Punahou, Kia was the 1992 Gatorade Hawaii State Football Player of the Year before a decorated career at the University of Utah — earning All-WAC honors in 1995 and 1996.
School officials added that their continued focus is to support Coach Kia and Lau as they prepare for the upcoming football season.
