Police open murder investigation following deadly shooting in Kona

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are investigating a shooting in Kona that left a man dead Tuesday night.
Police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground at around 9:30 p.m. on Keauhou Kainaliu Beach Road, also known as “End of the World.”
Officials said the victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities said the victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Police opened a second-degree murder investigation and ask any witnesses with information to contact the Hawaii Police Department.
