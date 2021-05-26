PODCAST: ‘The Other Side of Paradise’ explores what ex-police chief will encounter in prison

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In episode 4 of “The Other Side of Paradise,” HNN investigative reporter Lynn Kawano continues her conservation with attorney Alexander Silvert.
He helped unearth the Kealoha mailbox conspiracy, the largest public corruption scandal to rock Hawaii’s law enforcement community, and is now writing a book about the experience.
In this episode, Silvert talks about what ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha and two of his former officers can expect when they report to federal prison on the mainland next month.
HNN’s “The Other Side of Paradise” delves into the headlines that the visitor bureaus don’t always advertise. You’ll hear from some of the most interesting figures in the legal community and the public as they break down the compelling stories that aren’t often talked about.
