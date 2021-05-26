Tributes
PODCAST: On ‘The Other Side of Paradise,’ a sex abuse scandal that rocked the community

Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a...
Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a new podcast from Hawaii News Now.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:04 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The sex abuse scandal that rocked Kamehameha Schools is growing as more graduates come forward to say they were victims.

Many of them were abused for years by psychiatrist Dr. Robert Browne, who saw students from the 1950s to the 1980s.

In episode 7 of “The Other Side of Paradise,” HNN investigative reporter Lynn Kawano discusses the $80 million settlement for 32 victims reached in 2017.

She also touches on the dozens more victims who have come forward, and what’s next in one of Hawaii’s most high-profile sex abuse cases.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts:

Follow The Other Side of Paradise podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or wherever you get your podcasts.

