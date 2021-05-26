PODCAST: On ‘The Other Side of Paradise,’ a sex abuse scandal that rocked the community

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The sex abuse scandal that rocked Kamehameha Schools is growing as more graduates come forward to say they were victims.

Many of them were abused for years by psychiatrist Dr. Robert Browne, who saw students from the 1950s to the 1980s.

In episode 7 of “The Other Side of Paradise,” HNN investigative reporter Lynn Kawano discusses the $80 million settlement for 32 victims reached in 2017.

She also touches on the dozens more victims who have come forward, and what’s next in one of Hawaii’s most high-profile sex abuse cases.

